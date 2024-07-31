UW-Milwaukee student groups suspended; intimidating Instagram posts

article

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) announced on Wednesday, July 31 it has temporarily suspended five student organizations associated with a coalition that posted "alarming messages" on Instagram. The suspensions come as part of UWM's ongoing investigation.

Officials said a July 19 Instagram story post to the uwm4palicoalition account included intimidating language aimed at Jewish community members and organizations that support Israel.

UWM strongly denounced the post, and any form of antisemitism. A subsequent Instagram post by the coalition reaffirmed their original message.

The UWM student organizations that are temporarily suspended include:

Students for Justice in Palestine

Muslim Student Association

Students for a Democratic Society

Young Democratic Socialists of America

Un-PAC

Reaction

Miryam Rosenzweig, President and CEO, the Milwaukee Jewish Federation

"We’re glad that UWM and the UW System are taking the safety of students seriously and investigating all incidents of harassment or intimidation. Making UWM a safe and welcoming environment for all students, including Jewish students, without exception must be the overarching priority of the largest urban university in Wisconsin."

This is a developing story.