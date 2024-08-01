UW-Milwaukee police chief resigns; says trust in leadership is 'broken'

article

David Salazar Jr. announced on Thursday, Aug. 1 his resignation as the Chief of Police for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Police Department.

The announcement came in a letter Thursday. In it, Salazar cites what he called "antisemetic incidents on campus that the University leadership was reluctant to address even through they violated University policy."

Salazar went on to say the following in the letter:

"Milwaukee Jewish Federation and Hillel Milwaukee formally complained to Chancellor Mark Mone that students and community members were subjected to antisemitism and intimidation during a Jewish cultural event on campus. Chancellor Mone directly asked that I determine if the claims of antisemitism were true or exaggerated. I thoroughly investigated the incident and determined the claims of antisemitism were true.

"My conclusion that antisemitism was present on campus was challenged by Head Legal Counsel, Joely Urdan, but supported by Chia Vang, the Vice Chancellor of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. On March 15, 2024, I was falsely accused of violating UWM Selected Academic and Administrative Policy 5-1, Discriminatory Conduct and Consensual Relationship Policy. Shortly thereafter, I was placed on administrative leave based on the false accusation that I was ‘surveilling a female police employee.’ To date, I have never received any information or have been questioned relating to any such allegation.

"I cooperated with the biased investigation led by Joely Urdan and provided evidence of gross incompetence and false statements by members of the Police Department. On June 3, 2024, the investigation concluded that I did not violate the Discriminatory Conduct and Consensual Relationship Policy. However, the evidence of gross incompetence and misconduct that I presented was ignored and was not investigated. Only after I sent correspondence to University of Wisconsin System President, Jay Rothman did an investigation commence.

"On July 19, 2024, I was notified that the University was pursuing possible Code of Conduct violations. Despite my full cooperation, it has become obvious that the investigative process is corrupted, and the outcome is preordained.

"After much contemplation, I have concluded that my trust in University leadership is broken."

This is a developing story.