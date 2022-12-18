UW-Milwaukee commencement ceremony; over 1200 undergraduate students

article

UW-Milwaukee students will walk across the stage at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Over 1200 undergraduates will walk the stage during this year's commencement ceremony.

UW- Milwaukee will be giving out over 400 master's degrees and 55 doctoral degrees.

The commencement ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will be streamed online for those who cannot attend.

For more information on where to see the commencement ceremony, head to www.uwm.edu