UW-Madison police seek help to locate missing 48-year-old woman

University of Wisconsin-Madison police (UWPD) are asking for the public's help in their search for 48-year-old Chandra Johnson.

Officials say Johnson is from Rockford, Illinois -- and was last seen on foot leaving the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison shortly after noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Johnson is without her vehicle (IL license: CM13746) and phone which she left at the hospital.

Officials say Johnson is not familiar with the Madison area and has a diagnosis of diabetes and bipolar disorder with non-violent paranoid tendencies.

Johnson is described as a female, white, 5'7" tall, 207 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials say Johnson has a scar on her right forearm and a tattoo on her chest.

If you have information that could help locate Johnson, you are urged to contact UWPD at 608-262-2957.