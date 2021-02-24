Expand / Collapse search

UW-Madison police seek help to locate missing 48-year-old woman

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Madison
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Chandra Johnson

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin-Madison police (UWPD) are asking for the public's help in their search for 48-year-old Chandra Johnson.

Officials say Johnson is from Rockford, Illinois -- and was last seen on foot leaving the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison shortly after noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Johnson is without her vehicle (IL license: CM13746) and phone which she left at the hospital.

Officials say Johnson is not familiar with the Madison area and has a diagnosis of diabetes and bipolar disorder with non-violent paranoid tendencies.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Johnson is described as a female, white, 5'7" tall, 207 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials say Johnson has a scar on her right forearm and a tattoo on her chest.

If you have information that could help locate Johnson, you are urged to contact UWPD at 608-262-2957.

Wisconsin hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient
slideshow

Wisconsin hospital employee accused of secretly taping patient

A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.

Bipartisan push in legislature for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin
slideshow

Bipartisan push in legislature for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin

The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature.

Contact 6 asks around about proof of vaccination requirements

A lot of people are looking forward to summer festivals, stadium events, and travel. But, what will it take for our favorite events to return to normal?