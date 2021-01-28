UW-Madison ramps up COVID-19 testing, soon required for undergrads

As classes resume, students at UW-Madison have a new kind of homework assignment this semester.

The university is requiring all undergrads to test twice per week for COVID-19 using a saliva PCR spit test. Testing capacity has expanded from 12,000 to 80,000 tests per week to be able to reach everyone -- on and off-campus.

The testing is already getting pushback from students. Senior Sam Loyda complains of hour-long wait times at test sites and results that take days to come back -- many of which are rejected because they weren't collected properly.

"I personally am not a fan," said Sam Loyda, a UW-Madison senior. "It’s just kind of gross, and there’s just a bunch of other students in a room like doing this saliva test. It just seems unsanitary."

Wisconsin is following in the footsteps of the University of Illinois, which used the mass testing model last semester.

"They were able to really detect cases so rapidly and contain outbreaks and keep them from spreading," Meredith McGlone, a UW-Madison spokesperson, said. "That’s really the major goal here."

McGlone isn't surprised there is a learning curve. She said officials are increasing staffing to improve turnaround time, with a goal of having results reported within 24 hours.

Due to the confusion and concern, the university is delaying the testing requirements until Feb. 8, when it will also launch a mobile app called Safer Badgers. The app is designed to schedule appointments, delivers results and limit access to buildings based on compliance.

Loyda applauds the effort but hopes the new process doesn't come at the expense of her education.

"It’s just an extra stressor to have to worry about doing your test, and not knowing how long it will take to get back," Loyda said. "I don’t want to miss class for a reason like that."

The estimated cost for UW-Madison's expanded testing is about $30 million.

At UW-Milwaukee, students living on campus will go from testing every other week to once a week.