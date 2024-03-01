UW-La Crosse chancellor search; 3 finalists revealed after Gow firing

article

Three finalists were announced Friday in the search to replace University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, who was fired after it became known that he had produced and appeared in pornographic videos.

Universities of Wisconsin regents fired Gow in December and launched a review of his tenure. He had planned to retire as chancellor at the end of the spring 2024 semester and teach communication, but that now hinges on the results of the tenure review.

A regents committee has been sifting through candidates to replace him. The finalists are James Beeby, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College in New Hampshire; Interim UW-La Crosse Chancellor Betsy Morgan; and Christopher Olsen, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State University.

All three are scheduled to speak at forums on the UW-La Crosse campus next week. The committee is expected to make its pick later this month.