UW Health: Tips for voting in person safely in 2020 election 

Signs reading 'Vote' can be seen at Hallesches Haus in Berlin, Germany, 30 September 2016. Here, Americans receive help with registering for the upcoming US elections. (Photo by Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health officials are offering tips on staying safe while voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

  1. Wear a mask over your nose and mouth while voting and waiting in line to vote. 
  2. Wash your hands before and after you leave the polling place. 
  3. While waiting in line, use hand sanitizer especially after touching shared surfaces like voting machines or door handles. 
  4. Cover your cough or sneeze with the inside of your elbow or a tissue, even if wearing a mask. 
  5. Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. Lines might be longer but avoid gathering or crowding. 
  6. Dress warmly if you expect to be in outdoor lines.
  7. To avoid crowds, try to vote during “off-peak” hours like mid-morning if possible.
  8. As ever, it is not recommended for a person to leave the house if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. 
  9. If you are hospitalized and unable to vote in person, you may receive assistance in voting absentee. 
  10. If you have COVID-19 symptoms but have not tested positive or been required to isolate, voting curbside at your polling place may be an option. For more information, call your municipal clerk’s office.

