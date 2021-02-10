UW Health reports virtually no local flu cases this season

article

Health officials prepared for the possibility of a "twin pandemic" with COVID-19 and influenza in the mix this winter. But new UW Health data shows there have been virtually no local flu cases this year.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, UW Health data shows there has been just one case of influenza. A news release indicates these numbers stand in contrast to one year ago, when UW Health had seen more than 1,000 positive tests for influenza by this time.

"The decline in flu numbers is encouraging because I think it would have been worse if we had high numbers of COVID-19 cases coinciding with influenza cases," said Dr. Nasia Safdar medical director of infection control at UW Health. "In light of this sharp drop in flu cases, the public might consider wearing masks in public during flu season in the future, regardless of the COVID-19 situation."

UW Health influenza numbers

Positive influenza tests 2018-2019 (as of 2/10/19): 149

Positive influenza tests 2019-2020 (as of 2/10/20): 1,183

Positive influenza tests 2020-2021 (as of 2/10/21): 1

Health officials credit the precautions people are using to stay safe from COVID-19: wearing a mask, social distancing, using hand hygiene and staying home when sick.