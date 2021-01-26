UW Health offers perspective on 1 year of treating COVID-19 cases

article

A year ago this week, on January 30, 2020, UW Health saw a patient in the University Hospital’s emergency department who exhibited symptoms of a new virus.

Back then, testing a person for COVID-19 meant sending all lab samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. On Feb. 5, a positive result came back to Madison confirming COVID-19 had reached Wisconsin. It was the first case in the state, and only the 12th confirmed case in the country at the time.

On Jan. 27 from 4-5:15 p.m., a panel assembled by UW Health will convene to share perspectives ranging from success stories to lessons learned. Join the school’s Facebook page to watch -- or visit this website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android