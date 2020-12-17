Expand / Collapse search

UW Health offers suggestions for virtual holiday gatherings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health officials are encouraging the public to find ways to connect virtually this holiday season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UW Hospital in Madison

In a news release on Thursday, Dec. 17, officials said now is the time to be especially vigilant when it comes to wearing a mask and socially distancing. Wisconsin is still facing very high numbers of COVID-19 infections. And while a vaccine has been approved, it is still a long way from being available to the general public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone celebrate the holidays at home with only the people who live in your household.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

UW Health said some options for staying connected with friends and extended family include:

  • Plan for video calls or shared meals over video visits
  • Have a virtual game night
  • Send holiday cards, gifts or baked goods
  • Give friends and family a call on the phone.
Racine woman returns home after months-long COVID-19 fight
slideshow

Racine woman returns home after months-long COVID-19 fight

Finally home, she told FOX6 she spent months on a ventilator -- and doesn't remember any of it.

8 School Sisters of Notre Dame lost to COVID-19 in a week
slideshow

8 School Sisters of Notre Dame lost to COVID-19 in a week

Eight sisters at the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Elm Grove have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 9.