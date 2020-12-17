UW Health offers suggestions for virtual holiday gatherings

UW Health officials are encouraging the public to find ways to connect virtually this holiday season to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

UW Hospital in Madison

In a news release on Thursday, Dec. 17, officials said now is the time to be especially vigilant when it comes to wearing a mask and socially distancing. Wisconsin is still facing very high numbers of COVID-19 infections. And while a vaccine has been approved, it is still a long way from being available to the general public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone celebrate the holidays at home with only the people who live in your household.

UW Health said some options for staying connected with friends and extended family include:

Plan for video calls or shared meals over video visits

Have a virtual game night

Send holiday cards, gifts or baked goods

Give friends and family a call on the phone.