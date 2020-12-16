Racine woman returns home after months-long COVID-19 fight

A Racine woman is home Wednesday night, Dec. 16, after the fight of her life. Now, she has a warning for others about the coronavirus.

Denise Sucharda and her husband became sick with COVID-19 in early April. They don't know how they were exposed. While her husband recovered, she wound up hospitalized. That included a nearly three-month-long stay at Select Specialty Hospital in Milwaukee.

The sounds of celebration reverberated from Zion, Illinois all the way to Racine for Sucharda's homecoming Wednesday -- the end of a long-fought battle with COVID-19.

"To be given a second chance is the best thing in the world to me," Sucharda said.

For nearly as long as people have adapted to life amid the pandemic, Sucharda had been fighting to keep her own.

"I went in on April 5, I was intubated on April 7, I spent two months in the hospital here in Racine, moved to a hospital in Milwaukee. I was ventilated for three months, I don’t remember any of that," said Sucharda.

Sucharda then spent the last four months in a rehab center, building back her strength.

"Worked very hard to get where I am right now," Sucharda said.

On Wednesday, she was surrounded by loved ones.

"Amazing, a very big blessing for sure," said Dana Gray, Sucharda's daughter.

COVID-19 restrictions meant they could only communicate by phone with the help of health care workers.

"That got us through, too, knowing there were nurses that cared for her," Sylvia Peterson, Sucharda's mother, said. "It was a lot of ups and downs, a lot of emotions."

Now, with a new lease on life, Sucharda has a message she hopes others will hear.

"I want people to know that it is serious and that families go through a very traumatic experience when their loved ones are going through COVID devastation like that," said Sucharda. "I know some people have it very mild and they think it’s not that serious."

Sucharda's road to recovery isn't over. She is now on dialysis and will need to continue home therapy. She said she did not have any pre-existing conditions.

A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up by her family. CLICK HERE to donate.