UW Health offers Halloween safety recommendations

UW Health wants the community to know this year’s celebrations must look very different than previous years because of COVID-19.

This year, UW Health experts recommend in a news release no large gatherings, including in-person parties, and no traditional door-to-door trick or treating. Instead, hold virtual gatherings, such as virtual costume contests or virtual Halloween movie watch parties. Celebrate with members of your household with holiday games, movies, baking or crafts.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For those celebrating Halloween at home, officials at the American Family Children’s Hospital safety center offer the following tips on costumes and activities:

Be mindful of Halloween masks. Costume masks are not a replacement for protective face coverings, and a full-face Halloween mask can obstruct a child’s vision.

Choose non-toxic face paint and make-up to ensure kids do not experience any adverse skin or breathing side effects from harsh chemicals.

Facemasks to protect from COVID-19 should not be decorated with paint or magic markers as they can be toxic.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls, whether around the house or outside.

Use glow sticks to light jack-o-lanterns instead of candles. This will help prevent burns from open flames.

Keep decorations away from open flames, light bulbs and heaters. Paper decorations and things like cornstalks can catch fire easily. Make sure smoke alarms are working correctly and review your fire escape plan with your family in case there is a fire.

Advertisement



