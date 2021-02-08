UW Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

article

UW Health announced Monday, Feb. 8 a new online tool to track the health system’s current vaccination progress.

The new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard at uwhealth.org/vaccine provides up to date numbers on where vaccination efforts stand as eligibility expands to more Wisconsinites.

Data includes:

Vaccine doses UW Health has received

The total number of vaccine doses UW Health has administered, including first dose, second dose and total.

Number of patients currently scheduled to receive the vaccine at UW Health

Total number of vaccines on-hand as UW Health works to meet the demand within the eligible population

The new dashboard can help provide clarity for patients, according to Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for primary care, UW Health.

"We get contacts from patients every day wanting to know when they can get the vaccine," he said. "Our hope is that this new dashboard provides them an accurate view of our vaccine situation at any given time."

UW Health’s capacity to deliver the vaccine grows each week, Anderson said. "But the limiting factor continues to be the small amount of vaccine that is made available to us." UW Health indicated that they are down to 3,661 vaccines on hand with over 29,000 patients currently scheduled to receive a dose and will be reaching out to reschedule many vaccination appointments.