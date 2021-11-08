UW Health kids' COVID Moderna vaccine trial

Twin boys, 4-year-old Sam and Theo, are participating in a nationwide coronavirus vaccine trial as Moderna seeks vaccine approval for kids between the ages of 6 months to 5 years old.

Sam and Theo Rodriguez are like most kids their age, but their recent decision to participate in the Moderna vaccine trial for children between the age of 6 months to 5 years makes them unique among their peers.

"By spring, all of the adults were able to get vaccinated, and actually, our kids were asking why they couldn’t," said Anne Rodriguez, mother.

Rodriguez said while the decision to have them participate in these trials was made by the family, ultimately, it was the boys saying they wanted their shots, too, and that made her get them involved.

"That’s, in 4-year-old terms, they think about it that they got the shot first to help the rest of their friends in 4K to be able to get it, too," said Rodriguez.

Doctors with UW Health, overseeing this part of the trial, say this selfless thinking could help save lives.

"By them stepping up to the plate, they’re going to help protect their classmates and their community," said Dr. William Hartman, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. "Each of the children will receive two shots, just as the adults who received Moderna had received. It’s a smaller dose, but it’s done in two shots."

The trial lasts 14 months and requires significant observation during that time.

"We’ve been vaccinating children forever," said Hartman. "In this case, yes, it is a new vaccine, but it’s an old platform."

The study will ultimately result in more conversations involving parents and pediatricians, conversations Rodriguez says all parents should consider having with their child's doctor.

"I would encourage parents to not let their questions go unanswered," said Rodriguez.