UW Alzheimer's groundbreaking study, volunteers needed

Doctors at UW Health are breaking ground on a new treatment and possible prevention of Alzheimer's disease. They’re looking for volunteers to help them make a breakthrough.

"We don’t have any prevention therapies currently, so this is an extremely exciting time," said Dr. Cynthia Carlsson, UW Health.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Just about everyone knows somebody impacted by diseases such as Alzheimer's or dementia.

"What we’re trying to see is, can we catch this disease at this early possible time?" said Dr. Carlsson.

A group of doctors from UW Health is looking for people between the ages of 55 and 80 to volunteer to help them with a groundbreaking study.

"We are launching a study that’s called the ‘AHEAD Study,’ and this is a study that is an international study, and it is an Alzheimer’s prevention study," said Dr. Carlsson.

They're examining a protein called beta amyloid. If it’s found to be building up inside someone’s body, it can be an indicator of potentially developing Alzheimer’s.

"If we catch the disease when somebody already has mild cognitive impairment or dementia, it might help slow the progression, which is wonderful," said Dr. Carlsson.

If caught early enough, they may help delay it or even avoid it all together, but first, they need volunteers to test possible treatments.

"Then they’d come in every two to four weeks, depending on which type of dose they’re receiving, for an IV infusion," said Dr. Carlsson.

Treatment would be in Madison and would happen over a four-year period.

"That’s something participants need to weigh: 'Am I in this for the long haul?'" said Dr. Carlsson. "But again, I think as we move towards trying to prevent Alzheimer’s disease for those who have seen it upfront, you recognize that it’s worth it."

Advertisement

The more diverse the trial group, people of all races and nationalities, the more likely to produce a treatment that can change people’s lives for the better.