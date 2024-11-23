USS Beloit naval warship commissioned in Milwaukee

The Brief A new naval warship was commissioned in Milwaukee. The USS Beloit, a littoral combat ship (LCS), is roughly 380 feet long and will house 88 crew members. After commissioning, it will head to its home port in Jacksonville, Florida.



A new naval warship was commissioned at Milwaukee's Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The USS Beloit, a littoral combat ship (LCS), is roughly 380 feet long and will house 88 crew members. Ships of this kind are made up in Marinette, Wisconsin. They cost roughly $500 million to build.

As the ship’s sponsor, retired Army Maj. Gen. Marcia M. Anderson will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to "Man our ship and bring her to life!" At that moment, the commissioning pennant is hoisted, and the Beloit becomes a proud ship of the fleet.

This is the first naval ship to be named after the Wisconsin city, Beloit.

Once it is commissioned, the USS Beloit will call Jacksonville, Florida its home port.