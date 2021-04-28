Expand / Collapse search

J&J vaccine offered at Milwaukee mobile clinic once again

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Use of Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine resumes in Milwaukee

Milwaukee on Wednesday resumed administering the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 28 resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This, after administration of the vaccine was paused due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported.

Ascension All Saints Family Health Center will host a mobile vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. It comes as the city will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine starting today. 

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is in support of bringing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot back as an option. There will also be doses of the Pfizer vaccine on hand at the mobile vaccination clinic for those who do not feel comfortable receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in WI
slideshow

Expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched in WI

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has launched an expansion of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Changes for Wisconsin State Parks begin April 30 amid pandemic
slideshow

Changes for Wisconsin State Parks begin April 30 amid pandemic

The Wisconsin DNR announced there are several operations updates at State Parks and other DNR-managed lands beginning this week.

2021 Wisconsin State Fair on with health guidelines amid pandemic
slideshow

2021 Wisconsin State Fair on with health guidelines amid pandemic

Officials announced the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 15.