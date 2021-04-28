J&J vaccine offered at Milwaukee mobile clinic once again

Milwaukee on Wednesday, April 28 resumed administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This, after administration of the vaccine was paused due to a federal review of adverse side effects reported.

Ascension All Saints Family Health Center will host a mobile vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. It comes as the city will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine starting today.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it is in support of bringing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot back as an option. There will also be doses of the Pfizer vaccine on hand at the mobile vaccination clinic for those who do not feel comfortable receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android