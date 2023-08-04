USA Triathlon Nationals in Milwaukee, thousands to compete

article

Thousands of athletes will compete in the USA Triathlon Nationals in Milwaukee this weekend.

It marks the third year in a row the national championships have been held in Milwaukee, featuring triathletes of all ages. The swimming, biking and running goes through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The triathlon is expected to draw nearly 6,000 athletes from around the world.

"If I can do this, anyone can," said John Zeydel, a 62-year-old triathlete from Louisville, Kentucky. "We live more outside than we do sitting on the couch…watch the news then get off the couch and go for a run."

Pro women compete Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Many of the younger age groups will compete Sunday starting at 7 a.m.