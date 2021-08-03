USA Triathlon along Milwaukee's lakefront Aug. 7-8

USA Triathlon is heading back to Milwaukee’s lakefront for the 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships. The event will take place Aug. 7-8 bringing over 6,000 athletes and 10,000 visitors to the city.

The USA Triathlon came to Milwaukee in 2015 and returns for two straight years. Milwaukee will not only host the 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships but also the 2022 championships.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For the 2021 event, the Olympic-Distance National Championship takes place Saturday, and the Sprint-Distance National Championship is awarded Sunday. And it all happens along the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.