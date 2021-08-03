Expand / Collapse search

USA Triathlon along Milwaukee's lakefront Aug. 7-8

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

USA Triathlon 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships press conf

USA Triathlon is heading back to Milwaukee’s lakefront for the 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships.

MILWAUKEE - USA Triathlon is heading back to Milwaukee’s lakefront for the 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships. The event will take place Aug. 7-8 bringing over 6,000 athletes and 10,000 visitors to the city.

The USA Triathlon came to Milwaukee in 2015 and returns for two straight years. Milwaukee will not only host the 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships but also the 2022 championships. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For the 2021 event, the Olympic-Distance National Championship takes place Saturday, and the Sprint-Distance National Championship is awarded Sunday. And it all happens along the shores of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee.

Fire at Saukville car dealership, 1 firefighter injured
slideshow

Fire at Saukville car dealership, 1 firefighter injured

The Saukville Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 2 responded to the Eric Von Schledorn car dealership for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the service center.

Scooter riding on sidewalks: Milwaukee prohibits new trips downtown
slideshow

Scooter riding on sidewalks: Milwaukee prohibits new trips downtown

Scooter companies taking part in the 2021 City of Milwaukee Pilot Study are prohibited from deploying or allowing new trip starts in the city's downtown, near west side, near south side, and lower east side.

Masks make a comeback as delta variant spreads

While airports never stopped requiring masks, many retailers did. Now, some are shifting gears as the COVID delta variant spreads.