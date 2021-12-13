Expand / Collapse search

US Supreme Court rejects appeal over press access in Wisconsin

By AP author
Published 
Wisconsin
Associated Press
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court at dusk on Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court at dusk on Nov. 29, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a conservative think tank over Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to exclude the group’s writers from press briefings.

The justices acted without comment Monday, leaving in place lower court rulings that said the decision is legal.

The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers, a Democrat, violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

Former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, had joined in the institute's bid for high-court review. Evers defeated Walker in 2018.

Last year, a federal judge rejected the group's arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld that ruling in April.

