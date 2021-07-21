US Senate race: Chantia Lewis is 9th Democrat to join

article

Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis announced Wednesday that she's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lewis announced her candidacy the day after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the race. Both Lewis and Barnes are seeking to become the first African American to serve in the Senate from Wisconsin. Johnson hasn't said yet whether he will seek a third term.

Lewis was elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016. She said in a statement announcing her candidacy that she is running on behalf of working-class people.

"I understand the need to have a voice in the U.S. Senate that speaks for regular people who are not being represented by Ron Johnson right now," Lewis said.

According to her official biography, Lewis returned to Milwaukee after serving in the Air Force, is a minister at her church and is studying for a master's degree in theology. It says that during her time on the city council, she has been "crusading for anti-littering legislation to keep Milwaukee beautiful" and has been focused on sexually transmitted disease prevention.

In addition to Barnes, the other Democrats who have announced they are running for Senate are: state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee; Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as a Milwaukee Bucks executive; Dr. Gillian Battino, a Wausau radiologist; attorney and Democratic Party activist Peter Peckarsky; and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin.

Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, has formed an exploratory committee and is expected to join the race soon.