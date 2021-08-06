Expand / Collapse search

US Senate race: Wisconsin Emergency Management admin announces run

Darrell Williams (via Wisconsin Emergency Management)

MADISON, Wis. - The leader of Wisconsin’s disaster response efforts on Friday, Aug. 6 announced a run for the U.S. Senate.

Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams joins a crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson next year. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis are also running.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as emergency management administrator in 2019. Prior to his appointment he served as interim school superintendent in Beloit and a high school principal in Milwaukee. He was recognized as the 2013 national principal of the year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators.

Williams currently serves on the Governors Homeland Security Advisors Council and is a member of the National Emergency Managers Association. He holds a bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Rust College, a master's degree in administrative leadership and supervision from Marian College and a doctorate in urban education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Johnson has yet to decide whether he will seek re-election. The Democratic primary is set for Aug. 9, 2022.

