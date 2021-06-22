US Marshals seek Arturo Ramirez, accused of child sex assault

Seven years ago, Milwaukee County deputies encountered a teenage girl in need of help.

"An intoxicated juvenile female was dropped off at the Milwaukee County Jail and we summoned paramedics to check her status," explained a member of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Once the girl was given help, officials realized something horrific happened to her.

"Investigators found out she was assaulted by two adult males on the south side of Milwaukee," the marshal said.

One of the two suspects was convicted for the May 2014 crime -- while the other suspect, identified as Arturo Ramirez has been on the run ever since.

Arturo Ramirez

"The U.S Marshals Task Force and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Arturo Ramirez," the U.S. Marshal explained. "He’s wanted for second-degree sexual assault of a child – and that child being under 16."

Ramirez is described as 6' tall, weighing 280 pounds, with several tattoos on his, left and right arm. He is considered armed and dangerous with previous ties to a known street gang. Ramirez goes by the nickname of "Big Beast".

"We have a DNA link, linking Mr. Ramirez to the actual crime," the marshal explained.

Efforts to find Ramirez have come up empty. Authorities say Ramirez is aware of the warrant for his arrest. He has strong ties to the south side of Milwaukee and the city of Chicago.

If Ramirez is watching, he is asked to turn himself in.

"It’s time to get it over with, hold the accountability. Let the victim get the justice they deserve," the marshal said.