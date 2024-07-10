US Marshals arrest 260 in southeast Wisconsin; 'violent criminals'

article

The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of WI Fugitive Task Force engaged in an operation labeled "Big Top" to target violent criminals in southeast Wisconsin between April 1 and June 30.

Operation Big Top focused on enforcement activities occurring in four of the larger cities/urban areas of the district. The operation resulted in 260 arrests.

Operation Big Top resulted in the following:

Total Arrests: 260 (29 on Homicide)

Warrants Cleared: 437

Gang members: 28

Firearms seized: 83

Narcotics seized: 132.8 kg

U.S. Currency seized: $84,547.00

Vehicles seized: 1

'Our mission is to assist local law enforcement in reducing violent crime and creating safe communities for all who work, live, and recreate in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. While the Fugitive Task Force works every day on finding and arresting fugitives, this operation intensified the work to coincide with the months leading up to summer when we know there is an influx of visitors to these cities," said U.S. Marshals.