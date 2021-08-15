Expand / Collapse search

US COVID booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By AP author
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press
article

WASHINGTON - The director of the National Institutes of Health says the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins tells "Fox News Sunday" that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers "almost daily" but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledges, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane "over months." If so, Collins says that may necessitate a booster "maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward" with others, such as the elderly.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Collins says because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the "next couple of weeks" of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

27th and Wisconsin fatal crash: Reckless driver slams into bus
slideshow

27th and Wisconsin fatal crash: Reckless driver slams into bus

A reckless driver disregarded a red traffic signal and slammed into a Milwaukee County bus early Sunday, Aug. 15. One person died in the wreck, police say.

Milwaukee police: 7 people shot, wounded in 6 shooting incidents
slideshow

Milwaukee police: 7 people shot, wounded in 6 shooting incidents

Milwaukee police say seven people were shot and wounded in six separate shooting incidents in the city from late Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 through early Sunday, Aug. 15.

Tree removal, home restoration businesses busy after storms

Power may be back for most, but cleanup was just getting started for some Saturday after storms ripped across the area earlier in the week.