US bombs Iran nuclear sites; Milwaukee protests, others show support

Across the country, crowds gathered on Sunday, June 22, to protest the U.S. launching strikes against Iran, in cities like New York City and Boston, but also in Milwaukee.

U.S. takes a stance

What we know:

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel’s campaign after a week of conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump warned Iran that retaliation would lead to more U.S. air strikes.

Local response

Local perspective:

People in Milwaukee said the conflict in the Middle East hits close to home. But when it comes to where Wisconsinites stand on the topic, everyone's got their own take.

"Emotionally, it has been very difficult," said University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Chabad on Campus Rabbi Lev Voskoboynik. "We are grateful that the greatest military in the history of the world is fighting evil and protecting America, Israel and all of civilization."

Voskoboynik said he doesn't support war, but is thankful for America's backing of Israel. He said he has friends and family there.

Rabbi Lev Voskoboynik

"We truly believe that America, Israel and the world at large will be safer because of what happened," he said.

The other side:

In downtown Milwaukee, other groups protested the bombing.

"It is very emotionally draining," Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer Robert Penner said. "They struck first. There’s no imminent threat to the United States or Israel, and so we are horrified."

He has friends in Palestine and called the bombing "unprovoked".

"Cut off all aid and weapons to Israel, stop the genocide against the Palestinians," Penner said.