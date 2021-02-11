US Attorney Matthew Krueger says he will resign on Feb. 20

article

United States Attorney Matthew Krueger announced on Thursday, Feb. 11 that he will resign from his position as the chief law enforcement officer for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Feb. 20. After his departure, Krueger plans to join a private law firm.

Krueger issued the following statement in a news release:

"Serving as United States Attorney has been the greatest privilege of my professional life. In the past three years, we faced unprecedented challenges, including the longest government shutdown in history, a global pandemic, and turbulent civil unrest. The dedicated professionals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, together with our selfless federal, tribal, state, and law enforcement partners, met each challenge with grit, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to justice. I could not be more grateful or proud to have worked alongside such talented and committed public servants."

Richard Frohling, who has served as the First Assistant U.S. Attorney during Krueger’s tenure, will become the Acting U.S. Attorney.

The Eastern District of Wisconsin comprises 28 counties with a population of approximately 3.3 million people with locations in Milwaukee and Green Bay. It is responsible for conducting all criminal and civil litigation in the district involving the United States government.