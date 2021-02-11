Multi-day closure to take place on Wells Street due to Presidential Town Hall

article

To accommodate the Presidential Town Hall at the Pabst Theater, a multi-day closure will take place on West Wells Street from North Plankinton Avenue to North Water Street.

This portion of Wells Street is scheduled to be closed from approximately midnight Friday, Feb. 12 to midnight Wednesday, Feb.17. This closure will be in place from the Friday morning commute through the Tuesday evening commute.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Traffic should use alternate routes and pedestrian access to businesses on Wells Street will be maintained.

President Biden will join a cable network's town hall broadcast live from the Pabst Theater in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, Feb. 16.

Biden visits Milwaukee on the same day Wisconsin hosts the primary for Superintendent of Public Instruction -- and at the same time Democratic Governor Tony Evers unveils his 2021-23 budget.