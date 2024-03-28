US Air Force Band Wisconsin performances; free concerts in April
MILWAUKEE - The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. are heading out on a 12-day community relations tour – and the combo is making three stops in Wisconsin.
The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present in a showcase of musical excellence. All concerts are free and open to the public though tickets are required. Free tickets for each posted concert date are available.
Wisconsin performance dates
Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center
888 Grove Street, Sun Prairie
Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.
Badger High School
220 E. South Street, Lake Geneva
Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Bradley Symphony Center
212 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee