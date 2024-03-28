US Air Force Band Wisconsin performances; free concerts in April

article

The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. are heading out on a 12-day community relations tour – and the combo is making three stops in Wisconsin.

The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present in a showcase of musical excellence. All concerts are free and open to the public though tickets are required. Free tickets for each posted concert date are available.

Wisconsin performance dates

Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center

888 Grove Street, Sun Prairie

Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m.

Badger High School

220 E. South Street, Lake Geneva

Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee