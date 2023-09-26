UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area seasonal workers needed

article

UPS expects to hire approximately 1,000 seasonal employees in the Milwaukee area ahead of the holiday rush. Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees.

According to a news release, the company is filling full and part-time seasonal positions – primarily seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers.

Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early.

The company’s digital application process now takes less than 20 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.

Those interested in seasonal work at UPS should apply at upsjobs.com. UPS employees can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.