UPS hiring 1,200 in Milwaukee area; pays $17 to $32/hour

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - UPS announced on Monday, Sept. 27 that it plans to hire about 1,200 people in the Milwaukee area – including drivers, driver helpers, part-time package handlers, and personal vehicle drivers.

A news release says the wage range for the open positions is from $17 to $32 an hour, depending on the job. 

All applicants should go to upsjobs.com to apply. 

UPS' effort is part of a move to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume this holiday season.

