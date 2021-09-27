UPS hiring 1,200 in Milwaukee area; pays $17 to $32/hour

article

UPS announced on Monday, Sept. 27 that it plans to hire about 1,200 people in the Milwaukee area – including drivers, driver helpers, part-time package handlers, and personal vehicle drivers.

A news release says the wage range for the open positions is from $17 to $32 an hour, depending on the job.

All applicants should go to upsjobs.com to apply.

UPS' effort is part of a move to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume this holiday season.