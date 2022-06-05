UPAF Ride for the Arts in Milwaukee

The community event is a fundraiser for UPAF Performing Arts Members, representing the best of music, dance, song and theater in Eastern Wisconsin.

Utilizing Interstate 794 from downtown Milwaukee to Cudahy and back again, this exciting new course takes participants across and beyond the iconic Hoan Bridge, offering scenic views for riders of all ages and abilities. Completely closed to car traffic in both directions and free of traffic lights, this ride is uniquely safe and smooth.

For more information, visit their website.