Up North experience, last minute gift ideas in Wauwatosa

If you like a good Up North experience, but can’t get there this holiday season, this could do the trick

There’s something special about the food, drinks and ambiance at a Wisconsin Supper Club and Buckatabon has it all. 

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club is turning up the fun this holiday season

About Buckatabon Tavern (website)

Frank & Larry’s Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club is inspired by the multi-generational, family-run restaurants in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Our from-scratch menu and impressive drink program feature familiar favorites, as well as modern twists on Wisconsin tradition.

Come grab a drink and a snack in the tavern or enjoy lunch, dinner,or weekend brunch in a supper club that drips with mid-century "Up North" nostalgia.

About Café Hollander (website)

Bier is a huge part of Lowland European culture—as integral as frites, cafés, and bicycles. And here at Café Hollander, we love bier—from sourcing the best biers to perfecting the way each is served in the proper glass. Our passion for bier runs so deep that we’ve collaborated with some of these brewers – who have become close friends – to create our own exclusive biers brewed by friendship and available exclusively at our cafés. We call this partnership the Lowlands Brewing Collaborative.

Café Hollander in Wauwatosa is offer access to a ski lodge atmosphere without the skiing

If you’re still looking for some last minute gift ideas, the Lowlands Restaurant Group has some ideas

