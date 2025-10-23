Universities of Wisconsin enrollment up for third straight year

article

The Brief The Universities of Wisconsin (UW) overall enrollment increased for the third consecutive year in Fall 2025, reaching 164,626 students. This modest growth was driven by a record 5.5% increase in Wisconsin-resident new freshmen enrollment. Direct Admit Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise are credited for the increase in in-state students.



Universities of Wisconsin overall enrollment increased for the third straight year, led by a record increase in new Wisconsin-resident freshmen.

This is the first time since 2010 that enrollment has increased three years in a row.

Enrollment increase

What we know:

According to a press release, Fall 2025 enrollment totals 164,626 students, an increase of 190 students over Fall 2024.

While modest, this year’s growth builds on significant gains in the two prior years and includes a broad-based, 5.5% increase in Wisconsin resident new freshman enrollment, the largest on record.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nine of the 13 UW universities experienced enrollment growth.

Related article

What they're saying:

"This is a moment worth celebrating," said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. "Three years of sustained growth shows that students and families see the Universities of Wisconsin as a smart investment in themselves and in Wisconsin’s future. It will help Wisconsin win the war for talent."

Wisconsin resident new freshman enrollment rose by 5.5%, or 1,033 students. Rothman credited Direct Admit Wisconsin and the 2025 Wisconsin Tuition Promise, funded through the UWs and Ascendium, for helping drive the increase. Seven universities participating in Direct Admit showed Wisconsin freshman enrollment gains of more than 9%.

"Direct Admit Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Tuition Promise have opened doors for more students across the state," said Rothman. "These initiatives are driving broad-based growth that reflects our commitment to serving all Wisconsinites."

Overall enrollment gains were slowed by a decline of 7.6% in international students.

The 10th day enrollment figures provide the basis for figures reported to the federal government. Preliminary enrollment estimates released last month suggested an overall decrease of 96 students for Fall 2025.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Fall 2025 enrollment by campus

By the numbers:

The final 10-day fall 2025 enrollment figures for each university are:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,487

UW-Green Bay: 11,519

UW-La Crosse: 10,584

UW-Madison: 51,481

UW-Milwaukee: 22,909

UW-Oshkosh: 12,191

UW-Parkside: 3,920

UW-Platteville: 6,426

UW-River Falls: 5,377

UW-Stevens Point: 8,532

UW-Stout: 7,061

UW-Superior: 2,872

UW-Whitewater: 12,267