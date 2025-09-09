Universities of Wisconsin enrollment up at 8 state schools

article

The Brief Early enrollment numbers show promise for the Universities of Wisconsin. New freshmen enrollment is up 3% while overall enrollment remained steady. Officials are attributing part of the increase on Direct Admit Wisconsin.



Preliminary estimates show enrollment at eight of the Universities of Wisconsin this fall increased. That is according to day one student counts.

Enrollment statistics

By the numbers:

A news release says new freshman enrollment is up 3%, or nearly 900 students, according to the preliminary estimates. Eight universities showed new freshman enrollment increases of 5% or more.

However, significant declines in international students are a likely reason overall enrollment remained steady and did not increase.

Overall, enrollment is 164,340 in fall 2025, according to the preliminary estimates, down 96 students from the final 2024 fall enrollment counts.

Direct Admit Wisconsin impact

What they're saying:

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the numbers are a positive sign that Direct Admit Wisconsin is attracting new students to the universities. The program’s first cohort of students enrolled this fall.

Direct Admit Wisconsin offers automatic admission to qualified high school students without requiring an application.

The preliminary headcount enrollments for fall 2025 are:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,498

UW-Green Bay: 11,500

UW-La Crosse: 10,627

UW-Madison: 51,550

UW-Milwaukee: 22,613

UW-Oshkosh: 12,457

UW-Parkside: 3,895

UW-Platteville: 6,406

UW-River Falls: 5,275

UW-Stevens Point: 8,538

UW-Stout: 7,047

UW-Superior: 2,859

UW-Whitewater: 12,075

Total: 164,340