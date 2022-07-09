Lincoln Park rally, Milwaukee community unites for change

Dozens of people gathered at Milwaukee's Lincoln Park for a Unity March & Rally on Saturday afternoon, July 9.

The event brought together churches, resources groups and others who hope to lift up members of their community – especially its young people.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Unity March & Rally at Lincoln Park

"Talking unity, talking about making our city better, and addressing some of the things that affect our young people, said Victor Barnett, co-founder of Running Rebels. "I think it was special, being able to bring people in front of them that can inspire them."

The event was put on by the group 300+ Strong. Organizers told FOX6 News they want the community to know there are resources available for things like food, housing, workforce development and more.