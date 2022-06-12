'Unity in the Community' at Sherman Park

It was an uplifting and energetic day at Milwaukee's Sherman Park. People filled the park and basketball courts Sunday, June 12, for a neighborhood celebration.

Sherman Park got loud during a Sunday morning service. Hundreds gathered for the "Unity in the Community" event.

"We believe before we can have difficult conversations, before we come together with solutions for complex issues that impact and plague this Sherman Park neighborhood, we have to have a foundation," said Pastor Jason Mims.

Faith was the foundation for part of the event. There was also a free cookout, games, celebrations and more.

"All of that is to create an atmosphere to be building relationships," said Mims.

Several resource tables were set up to share information about things like employment, housing, violence prevention and mental health.

"I just wanted to interact with more people and get to know the community more," said Melody Rosario, who was moved by the peace in the park. "It’s basically to make us one again. Instead of us arguing, fighting, it’s a way to find out who each other is. Know your neighbor. Be happy."

Jayla Ely says community events like this are important.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You never know what someone is going through. They can be tearful on the outside and be crushed on the inside," she said.

Mims hopes the messages of unity shared here will spread throughout the community.

"If we do this together, we’ll be amazed by what Sherman Park will be," said Mims.

Organizers gave out $2,000 worth of gas, filling up tanks at a nearby gas station.