United Way hosts Project Homeless Connect in Waukesha; offers laptops, support

The Brief United Way’s Project Homeless Connect in Waukesha connected people with vital services, from health care to legal aid on Tuesday. More than 150 people received help within the first two hours, matching last year’s total. The program distributed free laptops, part of a goal to give out 50,000 computers by 2027 in four counties.



The Wisconsin Department of Health declared homelessness a public health problem, and one program in Waukesha is working to bring solutions directly to people in need.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County hosted Project Homeless Connect at Carroll University’s Campus Center.

The resource fair connected unhoused residents with dozens of community services, from legal advice and mental health support to vaccines and haircuts. The event also included technology access: each participant received a free laptop.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It only took a few minutes to get 44-year-old Willie Triplett connected. He wants to reconnect with family and find a place of his own. For Triplett, who lives in a transitional home and struggles with schizophrenia, the computer could be a lifeline.

What they're saying:

"I need to learn how to use the electronics," Triplett said. "Communication! A lot of people let me know, that’s the way of life now."

United Way Impact Manager Krystina Kohler said the program, first launched in 2019, is about removing barriers.

"We know homelessness isn’t just people sleeping on the streets or parks or in their cars," Kohler said. "It’s people really struggling to pay rent – that are on the brink of experiencing homelessness."

She said last year’s event helped 150 people. The United Way already had that many people on Tuesday within the first two hours.

"Breaking down stigmas is success, connecting people to all these different resources – which is so complicated to navigate on your own – that’s a success," Kohler said.

Big picture view:

Kohler also stressed the broader impact: "It’s a return on investment not just financially but of the social strain on society too."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The United Way plans to distribute 50,000 computers across Waukesha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington counties by 2027.

Triplett, after meeting with an optometrist at the fair, left optimistic.

"Awesome sauce! My man," he said. "No matter how hard it gets – you just have to keep striving."

What you can do:

Visit United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County's website for more information.