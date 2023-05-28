Union Grove Memorial Day ceremony honors 175 years of Wisconsin sacrifice
article
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Union Grove honored those who made the final sacrifice in a special ceremony Sunday, May 28.
It was held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Veterans, their families and members of the community joined together to honor the service of those who died serving this country.
The theme for Memorial Day 2023 was 175 years of Wisconsin service and sacrifice.