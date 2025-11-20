Union Grove man child porn arrest; wife’s report prompts phone seizure

article

Racine County deputies arrested a Union Grove man after investigators say they found hundreds of child sexual abuse images on his cellphone during a search earlier this week.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday, Nov. 17, deputies were called to a home near 15th and York in Union Grove after a woman reported finding what appeared to be child sexual abuse material on her husband’s phone. The man, identified as 36-year-old Aaron Wroblewski, declined to give deputies consent to search the device, telling them he didn’t want them to accidentally see something that was sent to him that he did not want to receive.

Deputies seized the phone as part of the investigation.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

After obtaining a search warrant, the Criminal Investigations Bureau examined the phone and found hundreds of images depicting children between the ages of 3 and 16 that investigators say were downloaded from an encrypted messaging app.

Dig deeper:

Wroblewski was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. He is being held on $500,000 bail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Charging recommendations have been forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

What they're saying:

"No child should ever be exploited in any manner, and the images uncovered in this case represent actual victims who have suffered real and lasting trauma," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "The Sheriff’s Office will continue to prioritize these cases with the immediate and decisive attention they demand – arresting and confining pedophiles so they cannot harm children.