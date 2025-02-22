article

The Brief A body was found after a Union Grove house caught fire on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the house was under construction and "dangerously" set up. The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.



The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man's body was found after a Union Grove house caught fire on Thursday, Feb. 20.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office told FOX6 News the house was "dangerously" set up. It was under construction and, at the same time, a small space was being lived in. That space was heated with space heaters.

What we know:

It happened near 11th Avenue and New Street. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department responded around 8:15 p.m. and found "heavy advanced fire showing from the entire home."

Multiple area fire departments were called to help at the scene, which was deemed under control around 9 p.m. No injuries were initially reported.

Union Grove house fire near 11th Avenue and New Street

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.