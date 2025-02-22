Expand / Collapse search

Union Grove house fire; body found, cause under investigation

Published  February 22, 2025 4:15pm CST
Union Grove
Aftermath of house fire near 11th and New, Union Grove

The Brief

    • A body was found after a Union Grove house caught fire on Thursday.
    • The sheriff's office said the house was under construction and "dangerously" set up.
    • The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man's body was found after a Union Grove house caught fire on Thursday, Feb. 20.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office told FOX6 News the house was "dangerously" set up. It was under construction and, at the same time, a small space was being lived in. That space was heated with space heaters.

What we know:

It happened near 11th Avenue and New Street. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department responded around 8:15 p.m. and found "heavy advanced fire showing from the entire home."

Multiple area fire departments were called to help at the scene, which was deemed under control around 9 p.m. No injuries were initially reported.

Union Grove house fire near 11th Avenue and New Street

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

