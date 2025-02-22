Union Grove house fire; body found, cause under investigation
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man's body was found after a Union Grove house caught fire on Thursday, Feb. 20.
What they're saying:
The sheriff's office told FOX6 News the house was "dangerously" set up. It was under construction and, at the same time, a small space was being lived in. That space was heated with space heaters.
What we know:
It happened near 11th Avenue and New Street. The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department responded around 8:15 p.m. and found "heavy advanced fire showing from the entire home."
Multiple area fire departments were called to help at the scene, which was deemed under control around 9 p.m. No injuries were initially reported.
Union Grove house fire near 11th Avenue and New Street
What we don't know:
The cause and manner of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.