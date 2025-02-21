Union Grove house fire near 11th Avenue and New Street

article

The Brief A massive fire happened in Union Grove on Thursday night, Feb. 20. It happened near 11th Avenue and New Street. This is a developing story.



A fire tore through a home in Union Grove on Thursday night, Feb. 20. It happened near 11th Avenue and New Street.

Pictures and video show that you can barely see the home due to the fire and smoke.

Union Grove house fire (Courtesy: Stephanie Moore)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.