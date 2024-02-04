Unicorn World brings magical family fun to Milwaukee

Unicorn World comes to Milwaukee
Phillip Gootee, Show Director for The Unicorn World, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the event at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - It's a family-friendly magical wonderland right in downtown Milwaukee. Unicorn World is happening on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Baird Center.
FOX6 WakeUp stopped by the event to learn more about all the fun children and their families can take part in.
Enchanted Forest at Unicorn World Milwaukee
Phillip Gootee with Unicorn World Milwaukee takes FOX6 WakeUp to the 'Enchanted Forest.'
Fun activities at Unicorn World Milwaukee
Phillip Gootee takes us to the 'stables' at Unicorn World in Milwaukee.
