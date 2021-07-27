Unemployment veto override: Wisconsin Assembly to take action

article

It's shaping up to be a day full of partisan sniping but no real action in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Republicans called the Assembly back into session Tuesday to vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would have ended a federal $300 weekly unemployment supplemental payment. To succeed, Republicans will need Democrats to join them, something unlikely to happen.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz has promised to uphold the Evers veto. If all 99 Assembly members are present, Republicans need five Democrats to vote with them. The veto allowed for the extra $300 unemployment payment to continue unabated until it ends under federal law on Sept. 6.

After Republicans announced plans to convene for a veto override, Evers called a special session for them to consider increasing K-12 and higher education funding by $550 million. Republicans say they won't go along, and the session will likely end without debate on the proposal.

The Senate would also have to go along with the veto override and the education funding bill, should either of them happen to succeed in the Assembly. And the Senate has no scheduled plans to be in session again until September.