Undocumented Wisconsin man framed in Trump threat released from custody

An undocumented man that was allegedly framed for sending letters threatening President Donald Trump has been released from custody.

Out of ICE custody

What we know:

The Dodge County Jail, which holds ICE detainees, confirmed on Thursday, June 12, that Ramón Morales-Reyes is no longer in custody.

On Tuesday, June 10, an immigration judge ruled Morales-Reyes did not pose a threat to the community. She had set his bond at $7,500.

Morales-Reyes and family

Morales-Reyes, a father of three, works as a dishwasher in Milwaukee.

His family set up a GoFundMe to help with his legal bills and to help with the bond. It has since raised more than $10,000, surpassing the $7,500 cash bond.

Falsey accused

The backstory:

Back in May, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Chief and the Milwaukee ICE Office all received handwritten letters in the mail, per a criminal complaint.

The return addresses were handwritten on the envelopes in blue ink. The name and address on each of the envelopes were correctly written for the immigrant, Morales-Reyes.

The letters were all handwritten and, although not exactly the same, all wrote about immigration policy and threatening to kill ICE agents or President Donald Trump. Those letters also appeared to be written by the same person.

Morales-Reyes was arrested by ICE in Milwaukee. Detectives interviewed him with the help of a translator, as he did not read, write, or speak fluent English.

Ramón Morales-Reyes

When asked if anyone would want him to get in trouble, he said that the only person who would want that would be the person who had robbed him and who law enforcement knows to be the defendant, Demetric Scott.

Milwaukee man charged

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Scott admitted to writing the letter to frame Morales-Reyes, hoping he would be deported, and not able to testify against him.

Scott has since been charged with the following:

Felony Identity Theft (Harm reputation)

Felony Intimidation of a Witness (By a person charged with a felony)

Felony Bail Jumping (2 counts)

Related article

Prior developments

What they're saying:

FOX6 later questioned Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin about Morales-Reyes remaining in custody, who replied: "While this criminal illegal alien is no longer under investigation for threats against the President, he is in the country illegally with previous arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and fulfilling the President’s mandate to deport illegal aliens. DHS will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of illegal aliens who have no right to be in this country."

In immigration court, the judge stated that the arrests happened in 1996, and he was only convicted of disorderly conduct.

Family responds

Local perspective:

Morales-Reyes’ family posted his bond but they said they were not notified he would be released, so he sat there for around two hours.

"I am feeling happy to be with my family. This was all a confusion and I was defamed," Morales-Reyes said. "It was difficult. Extremely difficult. I thank God. I will be taking some days to rest and see what happens next."

His daughter Anna is pushing for the DHS to retract its statements regarding her father.

Morales-Reyes and family

"I just want to say for the DHS to please take down the false information about my dad, since they already know my dad wasn’t the one who wrote the letter, if [it] can please be taken down and clear out his name," she said.

Nonprofit Voces de la Frontera wants to see accountability from the Trump administration as they fight for Morales-Reyes to stay in the U.S.

"The U-Visa would allow a path to lawful permanent residency as well as the fight, a separate which is his deportation defense and that is different issue, but the most immediate thing is the July 16 trial," Executive Director Voces De La Frontera Christine Neumann-Ortiz said.