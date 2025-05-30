Undocumented Wisconsin man accused of threatening to kill president

The Brief An undocumented Wisconsin man is accused of threatening to kill the president. Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said that man is Ramon Morales-Reyes who lives and works in Milwaukee. Morales-Reyes' attorney and supporters said he is innocent.



An undocumented Wisconsin man threatened to kill President Donald Trump. At least that is what the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary said. But FOX6 News found out, there is an investigation into whether the man was framed.

Threat to kill the president?

What we know:

A handwritten note in English threatens to shoot the president. It reads as follows:

"We are tired of this President messing with us Mexicans - we have done more for this country than you white people - you have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self-deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in his head - I will see him at one of his big ralleys."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on Wednesday, "Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Noem said that man is Ramon Morales-Reyes who lives and works in Milwaukee. His attorney and supporters said he is innocent.

What they're saying:

"He does not speak any English. And definitely cannot write it," said Kime Abduli, the attorney for Morales-Reyes.

"Family called our organizers letting us know that this was impossible, as her father had very little formal education and could not read or write in Spanish, let alone English," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, Executive Director of Voces De La Frontera.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz

ICE arrested the man near 9th and National on the city's south side on May 22. He is now locked up in Dodge County.

Immigrant rights organization Voces De La Frontera witnessed the arrest and has been in touch with the man's family.

"This false claim has no had the consequence that the family feels that their lives are being threatened, because of the comments being made against them on social media. They want his name cleared," Neumann-Ortiz said.

A set-up?

Dig deeper:

Supporters ask, was the letter a set-up?

"Who wrote it? Whether it may have been the defendant in that criminal case, in which Ramon is a witness, or if it was someone else related to him. At this point, we don’t have enough information to say. That’s kind of an ongoing investigation right now," Abduli said.

Kime Abduli

His attorneys said Morales-Reyes is a witness and victim of armed robbery and reckless endangerment. He is set to testify in that upcoming trial.

"He’s also contributing to keeping our communities safer," said Cain Oulahan, attorney for Morales-Reyes. "I mean he’s a victim, and he came forward and cooperated with law enforcement and if he and others like him are not willing to come forward, and talk about their crimes and work with the police and the prosecutors, it’s going to have a chilling effect, if people think they’ll be deported if they come forward."

Cain Oulahan

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News it is investigating identity theft and victim intimidation. But no one has been charged in that case.

On Friday, a Homeland Security official said, "The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Over the course of the investigation, this individual was determined to be in the country illegally and that he had a criminal record. He will remain in custody."

What's next:

Morales-Reyes' family is now asking the Homeland Security Secretary to clear their father's name.

Voces De La Frontera said that family has faced threats. Morales-Reyes has a hearing in immigration court in Chicago next week.