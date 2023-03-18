Milwaukee UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball raises money for students

Hundreds of people attended the Milwaukee UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball on Saturday night, March 18.

More than 300 guests gathered at the Milwaukee Art Museum, including some familiar faces; FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith and Aaron Maybin emceed the gala.

The ball raises money for deserving students to help support them going to college and earning a degree. Mayor Cavalier Johnson said they could even be supporting a future mayor in the process.

"We're saying to kids tonight, ‘I believe in you,’" Johnson said. "We believe in you. Set your sets high, go to college and make a difference."

The UNCF award was presented to Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter and Ald. Milele Coggs. The organization said the pair exemplifies the highest levels of dedication and support to UNCF's mission toward higher education.