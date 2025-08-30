The Brief UMOS decided to pause this year's Mexican Independence Day festivities. One resident worries the pause is due to the political climate around immigration. The community is looking for another way to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.



The Mexican Independence Day parade was supposed to step off down Oklahoma Avenue in just a few weeks. Now, organizers have called the whole thing off.

Decades of celebration

The backstory:

The parade has been a Milwaukee staple for 50 years. Now, the community is looking for another way to honor and celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It's nice because it gives us a piece of home, and what better way to experience that than here," said Leomagna Morales. "We just really enjoyed going to celebrate our Mexican traditions. It really gave us a good taste of it."

Mexican Independence Day festivities (2024)

It's a celebration Morales and her family know as well as anyone. They've attended the Mexican Independence Day parade and festival for 24 years.

"I remember taking my kids to the rides at the festival, and we would all enjoy it," she said.

UMOS pauses festivities

What they're saying:

This year, the beloved celebration will look a lot different. United Migrant Opportunity Service, or UMOS, announced its decision to pause this year's events on Milwaukee's south side.

FOX6 News reached out to UMOS about the decision. The nonprofit organization declined to speak on camera, instead providing a statement that read in part:

"While we navigate a challenging landscape for nonprofits, particularly considering current and anticipated federal funding constraints tied to the broader political climate, pausing this event will allow us to focus short-term resources where our impact on individuals, families, and communities is most needed."

UMOS

FOX6 News also reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

Looking ahead

What's next:

With the event on hold, folks like Morales said they worry that the pause is due to the political climate around immigration.

"We have just seen lots of this just take a pause due to what's happening politically," she said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Morales admitted she's saddened by the decision, but she said she's trying to stay optimistic.

"We can always gather with family and friends at home to continue celebrating this tradition," she said.

UMOS also said it's committed to reimagining future events and continuing to celebrate meaningful gatherings to empower and celebrate its diverse community.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated quotes from Spanish into English.