'Ultimate Sports Day:' MKE Rec teams up with MPS

On August 6, Milwaukee Public Schools Interscholastic Athletics and Milwaukee Recreation Youth Sports will host Ultimate Sports Day . The event will give young athletes the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the 13 sports programs offered within the district.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wick Field Playfield.

"This is an exciting opportunity to introduce all young people to a variety of sports ahead of the 2022-23 school year," Bobbie Kelsey, Commissioner of Interscholastic Athletics & Academics, said. "Sports are such a valuable extension of the classroom. MPS youth and high school athletics programs play a critical role in promoting academic excellence, boosting school and community spirit, and building lifelong skills beyond the playing field. We want as many students to be a part of those opportunities as possible."

This free event is open to all young people – 1st graders to high school seniors. Registered attendees will enjoy sport specific stations, win raffle prizes including sports shoe giveaways, food and more. For more information and to register for the event visit mkerec.net .



