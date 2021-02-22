Uline looks to fill 250 warehouse positions starting at $23/hour

article

Uline, a shipping supply specialist, is seeking candidates for more than 250 warehouse positions at its facilities in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

Uline will host hiring events at 12657 Uline Way in Kenosha on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, March 13.

A news release from Uline says warehouse positions will offer competitive hourly rates starting at $23/hour or higher (includes $5/hour essential worker pay premium) and annual bonuses over $7,000 paid in December.

In advance of attending a hiring event, interested individuals must pre-register online to secure an interview slot. State health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including requiring masks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning. Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit uline.jobs/kenosha.